Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Saskatoon where a capacity audience of about 500 are participating in a town hall meeting at the University of Saskatchewan.

The event, set for 7 p.m. CST in the Dubé Theatre at the U of S, came following a meeting with members of Saskatoon city council and a brief media conference.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark (left) presents Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a pair of mittens upon his visit to the city on Jan. 25, 2017. (Anna-May Zeviar/CBC)

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the city is hoping to work with the federal government on a variety of infrastructure needs.

"We know we can work together as partners to really succeed," Clark said. "Thank you for meeting with us."

Trudeau said he was interested in building a positive relationship with the city.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "Our municipal leadership is taking on a significant role in making sure that our citizens' lives better."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre right, speaks with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, centre left, and city councillors at City Hall in Saskatoon on Wednesday. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

In a media conference shortly before the town hall, Trudeau was asked about his plans for a carbon pricing mechanism, a move that Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has criticized.

"The fact is, every penny collected in Saskatchewan stays in Saskatchewan," Trudeau said about the levy, repeating the options available to the province.

He acknowledged he and Wall do not see eye to eye on a carbon levy, but highlighted areas of agreement, such as health care funding.

"There will be things upon which we disagree. And that's just fine," he said.

Trudeau was also quizzed about President Donald Trump's moves concerning trade. Trudeau said he was looking forward to working with the new administration on that.

"[It's] too early to predict exactly what is going to happen with the new administration," he said, noting Canada's relationship with the U.S. is unique.

"They are not overly preoccupied with Canada," Trudeau also said, referencing conversations with officials from the Trump administration and two conversations he said he's had with Trump himself.

'Honeymoon is over,' prof says

According to U of S professor Daniel Beland, Trudeau is less popular in this province than most other places in the country.

​"Justin Trudeau faces the most opposition and also a more skeptical public, certainly because the honeymoon is over and the issues facing Trudeau and criticisms facing Trudeau are piling up," said Beland, with the Johnson Shoyama School of Public Policy.

Among the topics Trudeau may encounter include questions concerning Indigenous matters.

"Certainly if you look among Indigenous peoples across this country there is a lot of impatience that's building up because Trudeau promised a lot and he has delivered some things," Beland said.

He added that the creation of an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is one accomplishment Trudeau can claim.

But Beland noted much more was promised, such as increased funding for education and child welfare.

Trudeau visits Regina Thursday

On Thursday, Trudeau has two events planned for Regina before heading to Winnipeg.

Trudeau will visit the Depot Division of the RCMP, the training academy for Mounties. A photo opportunity is set for 7:30 a.m.

Then, around 9:40 a.m., Trudeau stops by the University of Regina to visit with students.