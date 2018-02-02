Scott Moe officially become premier of Saskatchewan after a swearing in ceremony on Friday morning.

The Rosthern-Shellbrook MLA won the Saskatchewan Party leadership convention this weekend. On Monday, Moe met with Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield who asked him to form government.

The new premier also announced the makeup of his new cabinet:

Gordon Wyant — Deputy Premier and Minister of Education

Jeremy Harrison — Minister of Export and Trade Development and Minister of Immigration and Careers Training

Tina Beaudry-Mellor — Minister of Advanced Education and Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Status of Women

Ken Cheveldayoff — Minister of Central Services and Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission and the Provincial Capital Commission

Warren Kaeding — Minister of Government Relations and Minister of First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs

Bronwyn Eyre — Minister of Energy and Resources and Minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy

Christine Tell — Minister of Corrections and Policing, and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation

Meanwhile, ten other ministers will retain their current cabinet responsibilities:

Don Morgan — Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and Minister responsible for Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Workers' Compensation Board while adding responsibility for the Global Transportation Hub and SaskTel

Donna Harpauer — Minister of Finance

Lyle Stewart — Minister of Agriculture and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance

Jim Reiter — Minister of Health

Dustin Duncan — Minister of Environment and Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency and SaskPower

Greg Ottenbreit — Minister of Rural and Remote Health

David Marit — Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, and Minister responsible for SaskBuilds and Priority Saskatchewan

Joe Hargrave — Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Paul Merriman — Minister of Social Services

Gene Makowsky — Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority while adding responsibility for Tourism Saskatchewan

Moe won the Saskatchewan Party leadership convention this weekend. On Monday, Moe met with Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield who asked him to form government.

Moe, a former cabinet member was elected at the party convention with 8,075 votes — or 53.7 per cent of the overall vote after five rounds of voting.

CBC reporter Adam Hunter will be at the ceremony and will be reporting live on Twitter. You can follow his tweets below. On mobile? Click here.