Premier Brad Wall will be meeting with top officials as he visits the United States this week on a four-day trade mission.

Wall will be meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, along with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.​

At the Washington meeting, Wall will deliver a keynote address on trade at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Wall will be travelling coach on a commercial airliner, as per policy. All cabinet members (including the premier) fly coach to events outside the province, unless it's for an overseas trip.

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest customer, accounting for half of the province's exports in 2016. Last year, trade shipments were valued at $12.9 billion.

At the same time, 83 per cent of Saskatchewan's imports last year came from the U.S.