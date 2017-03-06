Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he's no longer taking a top-up from the Saskatchewan Party.

In addition to his salary, Wall received up to $37,000 from the Saskatchewan Party for the duties he performed as party leader.

Wall was criticized by the NDP for taking a stipend, in part, because some of the money donated to the Saskatchewan Party comes from out-of-province.

In November, advocacy group Progress Alberta created a database showing that since 2006, the Saskatchewan Party has accepted more than $3 million in out-of-province corporate donations, with more than $2 million coming from Alberta companies alone.

Following the report, the NDP called for legislation to stop all corporate and union donations.

Earlier this year, B.C. Premier Christy Clark committed to stopping her top-up of close to $50,000 a year for the Liberal Party.

Clark and Wall are believed to be the last premiers taking a party top-up.

Today is the first day of the spring sitting at the Saskatchewan Legislature. The NDP's Ryan Meili will also be sworn in after winning the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection last Thursday.

Question period begins after 1:30 p.m. CST.