A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Prince Albert in July will be making a court appearance in November.

Jared John Charles, 19, also known as Jarrod John Charles, has been charged with nine offences, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated sexual assault.

In July, police in Prince Albert issued an Amber Alert when a girl disappeared from a school playground.

She was found about an hour later at a farmyard outside the city. Police believe she had been dropped off.

Charles had previously been entered into the National Sex Offender Registry for the 2016 sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in St. Louis.

The preliminary hearing is set for Prince Albert provincial court on Nov. 27.