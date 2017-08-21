A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Prince Albert in July will be making a court appearance in November.
Jared John Charles, 19, also known as Jarrod John Charles, has been charged with nine offences, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated sexual assault.
- Prince Albert police say abducted 8-year-old girl found on farm near city
- Prince Albert abduction suspect has charges upgraded to aggravated sexual assault
In July, police in Prince Albert issued an Amber Alert when a girl disappeared from a school playground.
She was found about an hour later at a farmyard outside the city. Police believe she had been dropped off.
Charles had previously been entered into the National Sex Offender Registry for the 2016 sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in St. Louis.
The preliminary hearing is set for Prince Albert provincial court on Nov. 27.