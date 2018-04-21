'I'm excited to see all the contestants': Powwow dancing princess prepares to hand off the crown in Regina

A lot can change in a year. For Miss First Nations University Jesse Kaiswatum, it took one year for her to transform from being petrified of speaking in front of crowds to becoming a role model for Indigenous Saskatchewan youth.

"I didn't talk at all unless I was spoken to and I had to, but now I can just speak and I'm fine with in front crowds," Kaiswatum told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

The 17-year-old Regina high school student and Piapot First Nation member became the Miss First Nations University powwow princess last year. She will be handing over her title in front of thousands to a new winner this weekend at the university's annual powwow, held at Regina's Brandt Centre.

"I have come so far with this title and it means a lot to me, but also I'm excited to see all the contestants run and hear them and see them and, like, encourage them," Kaiswatum said.

Drawn in by powwow at a young age

Powwow first came into her life when she was five years old; her mother took her to the event and bought Kaiswatum and her sister their first feathered fan. Kaiswatum was drawn in and started dancing in bright pink regalia several years later. She got used to the heavy weight of the dress and now cherishes the memories her different outfits carry.

Kaiswatum, pictured at Sakimay Powwow, says people from as far as California have been curious about her title. (Submitted by Jesse Kaiswatum)

"When I put it on I just think of like how many times I wore it and all the places I wore it and all the communities I visit throughout the years, not only in Canada but in the US too," she said.

Dancing is a peaceful activity that makes her happy, calm and vanquishes negativity. It also connects Kaiswatum to her culture.

Following a traditional path

At a young age, she said it can be hard to follow the traditional path because it's not normal. Still, she said her role as powwow princess has helped her encourage young people to "stay close to your culture and, like, to not be afraid of it but to embrace."

Her family is involved in the powwow community, and she said that has given her the drive to be a living example of her culture. Living in the city, she has found that trips back to Piapot and visits with Elder remind her where she comes from and keep her from losing herself in technology.

Kaiswatum said her role includes the responsibility of being successful in life. She plans to do that by becoming a teacher.

While she will be giving her title to someone new this weekend, she said she hopes to see her younger sister follow in her footsteps and take the crown in the future.