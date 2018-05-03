Power out for thousands of customers in northwestern Saskatchewan

A collapsed high-voltage power line is being blamed for a massive electricity outage in northwest Saskatchewan.

Thousands of people unexpectedly lost power around 5 a.m. CST Thursday. When SaskPower workers discovered the problem area two hours later, they found power poles had been burned and broken.

The area affected by the outage stretches from just north of the Battlefords to La Loche, about 400 kilometres to the north.

Workers are trying to repair the line but heavy equipment was needed, adding to the project's time frame.

Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Updates are expected later in the day.