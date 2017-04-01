A national tour is bringing a spectacular science show to Saskatchewan.

The Power of Ideas is part of the Innovation 150 festival, a national partnership between five of Canada's leading science organizations. The science show is visiting various stops in the province over the next three months.

"Science, at its core, is curiosity. It's creativity. It's the questions we asked as little children," said Greg Dick. He's the director of educational outreach at the Waterloo, Ont.-based Perimeter Institute, one of the partners in Innovation 150.

The purpose of the Power of Ideas show is to connect students to high-end science. (Submitted by Perimeter Institute)

Dick said the show's purpose is really to connect students to everything from quantum science to the cosmos.

The exhibit even lets people connect with the world's largest and most powerful telescope.

Dick explained that the telescope is currently working on a picture of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy. The data is expected sometime this year and will be incorporated into the exhibit.

"Kids and families will be able to see the real image of the black hole that is keeping our galaxy glued together."

The biggest goal of the exhibit, Dick said, is to share how science really works. While some may feel intimidated by science, he said many people learn from the exhibit how approachable it can be.

The Power of Ideas is at E. D. Feehan Catholic High School in Saskatoon Saturday and Sunday. It travels to Yorkton Regional High School on April 11.