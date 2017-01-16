The numbers are in: People across the province raised a lot of money for Saskatchewan food banks this year.

Combined with a matching donation of $500,000 from PotashCorp, the campaign raised $2.1 million over the holiday season.

"We were certainly feeling concerned as we headed into our major fundraising season because we know times are tough for a lot of people," said Laurie O'Connor, executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

"We were so grateful to see thousands of supporters come through in a big way for people who are struggling through difficult times."

Money from the campaign helped provide food hampers through the holiday season and will also support food banks across the province all year.

CBC's Comfort and Joy campaign raised $67,200 this year towards the campaign. PotashCorp matched that donation.

Since 2010, the provincial campaign has raised nearly $17.5 million, with $6.5 million coming from PotashCorp.