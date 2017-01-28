The wave of bad news swamping the potash industry isn't dampening the enthusiasm of the Muskowekwan First Nation chief.

'It's building a local economy. It's revenue. It's jobs. It's the whole thing.' - Reginald Bellerose, chief, Muskowekwan First Nation

The Saskatchewan First Nation partnered with Encanto Potash to build a $3-billion potash mine on the reserve.

They already have an order from India for 100 million tonnes of potash.

"It's a significant export agreement led by First Nations," said Chief Reginald Bellerose. "It's building a local economy. It's revenue. It's jobs. It's the whole thing."

A global supply glut has depressed prices. That's led to cutbacks at Saskatoon-based PotashCorp and other companies.

But Bellerose believes the downturn is temporary.

"As the cycle uplifts and moves toward better pricing, I believe that our project will be viable."

The feasibility and engineering studies for the Muskowekwan mine are underway. Bellerose said construction could begin in the next two to three years.

By that time, Bellerose expects the oversupply issues to be resolved.

Environment top of mind

Bellerose said the project will bring tremendous economic benefits and jobs to Muskowekwan, but the First Nation will also be sure to respect the environment.

"The environment is paramount. The environment, the water, the lands, the people – those all need to be considered," Bellerose said.

"Developing responsibly can address and mitigate concerns that people have. And, you know, that's our home, so we're not going to do anything to damage it."

Muskowekwan is located approximately 100 kilometres north of Regina.