According to a new Mainstreet Research/Postmedia poll, the province's best loved person doesn't even live here anymore.

In a poll released Monday morning, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant ranked as Saskatchewan's most liked person, followed closely behind by Sask.-born comedian Brent Butt.

"58 per cent of Saskatchewanians say they have a favourable view of both Darian Durant and comedian Brent Butt," said Mainstreet Research Executive Vice-President David Valentin in a news release. "However, 10 per cent say they have a negative view of Butt while only seven per cent say the same for Durant."

Durant was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in January. During his time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he took home two championships in 2007 and 2013.

The man responsible for trading Durant, Riders head coach and general manager Chris Jones didn't fare so well in the poll. 21 per cent of the people asked gave Jones an unfavourable ranking, putting him near the bottom of the list.

The Riders continued to dominate the poll, as current Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn came in as third most-favourable, with 42 per cent of people giving him a favourable opinion.

Politics rule

Aside from football, political figures dominated the poll's results.

According to the poll, the province's best liked politician is Regina-Wascana Liberal MP Ralph Goodale, with a favourability score of 50 per cent. His boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proved to be a much more divisive figure, with a favourability ranking of 44 per cent and an unfavourability ranking of 40 per cent, placing him in the middle of the ranking.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark was the province's best liked figure in municipal politics, with a favourability score of 26 per cent of the people polled, and an unfavourability ranking of nine per cent. The Mayor of Regina, Michael Fougere, ranked considerably lower on the list, with a favourability ranking of 17 per cent and an unfavourability raking of 13 per cent.

Country singer Colter Wall scored higher in the popularity poll than his father, Premier Brad Wall.

In an odd twist of fate, country singer Colter Wall placed considerably higher on the list than his father, Premier Brad Wall. The singer broke the list's top five with a favourability rate of 27 per cent, while Wall placed toward the bottom of the list, with an unfavourability rate of 44 per cent.

Provincial NDP leadership hopeful Ryan Meili came in as the most favourable candidate in the poll, with a favourability score of 32 percent, followed by Trent Wotherspoon at 29 per cent.

On the Saskatchewan Party side, Health Minister Jim Reiter received an eight per cent favourability ranking, while Finance Minister Kevin Doherty received an unfavourability ranking of 17 per cent.

The poll's least popular figure was Saskatoon-University MP Brad Trost, with an unfavourability ranking of 38 per cent.

Mainstreet ranked the people in the poll by subtracting their favourable ranking from their unfavourability ranking, and creating a net score. The person's familiarity was also taken into account.

The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 for the total. Mainstreet surveyed 1,000 random adults in Saskatchewan from August 16-22 using landline and cell phone interviews. Responses were weighted using demographic and geographic information to targets based on the 2016 Census.