A new online poll from Insightrix Research says Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is well-liked in his first year on the job.

Forty-four per cent of respondents to the poll believed Clark had done either a good or excellent job as mayor, according to results released Thursday. Thirty-two per cent believe Clark had done a fair job while nine per cent believe he has performed poorly.

Meanwhile in Regina, results were slightly more mixed for Mayor Michael Fougere, now in his second term.

Thirty-three per cent of people polled said Fougere had done a good or excellent job, while 32 per cent believed he had done a fair job. Seventeen per cent said Fougere had done poorly on the job.

The poll asked respondents to list things each mayor had done well over the past year. In Regina, 11 per cent said Fougere was professional and a good leader, while nine per cent said they were happy with his work on a difficult budget and eight per cent were happy with his work on improving and maintaining roads.

In Saskatoon, 17 per cent of people were happy with Clark's work in the community, as well as his attendance at this year's Saskatoon Pride Parade. Thirteen per cent of respondents said Clark was professional and a good leader, while nine per cent said he was transparent and a good leader.

A total of 810 randomly selected SaskWatch Research online market research panel members participated in the research study from Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, 2017. Quotas were set by age, gender and region to match the general population.

Since the research is conducted online, it is considered to be a non-probability proportion sample; therefore, margins of error are not applicable.