Polling firm Insightrix says an unpopular budget has cost the Saskatchewan Party significant support.

A recent poll showed 44 per cent support for the governing party.

It's a sharp drop from the 2016 election, where 62 per cent of voters cast their support for the party.

A recent Insightrix poll shows a sharp drop off in Sask. Party support. (Insightrix)

Insightrix said the polling results are the lowest they have observed since the company began polling in 2009. Historically, the party has polled anywhere between 54 per cent and 67 per cent.

The poll showed 40 per cent support for the provincial NDP, 7 per cent for the Progressive Conservatives, 5 per cent for the provincial Liberals and 4 per cent for the Green Party. 25 per cent of respondents said they were undecided.

Respondents were also asked to comment on the 2017 provincial budget. The company said most of the responses were negative, and people commonly used words like disappointed, disgusted and surprised. In the word cloud image below, the larger the word, the more often it was used by respondents.

A word cloud generated by Insightrix on reactions to the 2017 provincial budget. (Insightrix)

Those polled also said that poor people, single income earners, the elderly and the middle class were most negatively impacted by the budget, while the wealthy and business sector were most likely to benefit.

A total of 803 randomly selected, SaskWatch Research panel members participated in the online research study from April 11 to 13, 2017. Quotas were set by age, gender and region to match the province's general population. Since the research is conducted online, it is considered to be a non-probability proportion sample; therefore, margins of error are not applicable. Comparisons have been made to similar polls that used the same methodology, quotas and sample source.