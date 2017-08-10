Canada's political world has been buzzing after Premier Brad Wall's announcement that he's resigning as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Wall has been premier for 10 years and is in his third term in office.

Many of the country's political leaders have been weighing in on the announcement.

Saskatchewan interim Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer wished Wall and his family well.

I want to thank Premier Wall for his decades of service to Saskatchewan. Political differences aside, it's a tough job. #skpoli 1/2 — @nicolesarauer

2/2 We will keep fighting against the Sask Party's heartless cuts, unfair tax hikes, & desperate sell-offs #buildingtogether #skpoli — @nicolesarauer

So did current and past provincial party leaders from elsewhere in Canada.

Thank-you @PremierBradWall for giving Albertans a great example of conservative unity, and encouraging our unity movement along the way! pic.twitter.com/MStbEWZGsd — @jkenney

Thank you @PremierBradWall for your steadfast leadership and demonstrating what a unified conservative movement is truly capable of. #skpoli — @BrianJeanAB

Wishing @PremierBradWall & his family all the best. I will miss his leadership and thoughtful contributions at the Premiers' table #cdnpoli — @Brian_Pallister

Federal Opposition leader Andrew Scheer called Wall a "champion of the conservative movement."

[1/2] @PremierBradWall was a powerful voice, a leader, and a champion of the conservative movement. My statement: https://t.co/PgsUDpYsbE — @AndrewScheer

[2/2] I thank @PremierBradWall for his principled stance against the carbon tax and for his national leadership: https://t.co/PgsUDpYsbE — @AndrewScheer

Meanwhile, Wall was also lauded from the other side of the political aisle.

Thanks, @PremierBradWall, for your years of service and work for the province & people of Saskatchewan. All the best in your retirement. — @JustinTrudeau

Best wishes to Premier Wall. Disagreements aside, there is no mistaking your passion for Saskatchewan. Thank you for your service! — @RalphGoodale

Wall said he would stay on as premier until the party elects a new leader.