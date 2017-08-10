Canada's political world has been buzzing after Premier Brad Wall's announcement that he's resigning as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Wall has been premier for 10 years and is in his third term in office.

Many of the country's political leaders have been weighing in on the announcement.

Saskatchewan interim Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer wished Wall and his family well.

So did current and past provincial party leaders from elsewhere in Canada.

Federal Opposition leader Andrew Scheer called Wall a "champion of the conservative movement."

Meanwhile, Wall was also lauded from the other side of the political aisle.

Wall said he would stay on as premier until the party elects a new leader.