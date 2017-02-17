CBC's Political Panel looks back on the week's biggest political stories with a discussion about the possibility of unpaid, mandatory leave in Saskatchewan and the latest on the GTH land deal. 

In a conversation on CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition on Friday, Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger consider "Rae days", "Wallidays" and the blocking of key GTH witnesses by government MLAs.

With files from CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition.