CBC's Political Panel looks back on the week's biggest political stories with a discussion about the possibility of unpaid, mandatory leave in Saskatchewan and the latest on the GTH land deal.
- Mandatory unpaid days off 'more palatable' than layoffs for public employees, says Sask. finance minister
- Government MLAs still blocking key GTH land deal witnesses from testifying
In a conversation on CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition on Friday, Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger consider "Rae days", "Wallidays" and the blocking of key GTH witnesses by government MLAs.