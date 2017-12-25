Early Christmas morning, a 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were stopped by Saskatoon city police in Diefenbaker Park and were found to be in possession of multiple weapons.

The driver of the vehicle provided a false name to police and was arrested for obstruction.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a sawed-off shotgun and sawed-off rifle, and several rounds of ammunition.

They also found two bats, an expandable baton, bear spray, a flail with chain attached, a cattle prod, and two homemade pipes wrapped with electrical tape.

The pair faces over 20 charges each, and will appear in front of the Justice of the Peace later on Monday.