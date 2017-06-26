A 22-year-old man who was shot at by Saskatoon police did not die from gunshots, according to his autopsy.

Austin Eaglechief was killed in a collision with another vehicle at Airport Drive and Circle Drive after evading police in a stolen truck on June 19.

Two vehicles were damaged in a crash near the airport in Saskatoon Monday night. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

The truck, with Eaglechief and a male passenger in it, rammed into a police cruiser and a Saskatoon Police Service officer discharged their firearm at them.

According to police, the truck was later clocked going about 150 kilometres per hour before it hit another vehicle turning left onto Airport Drive from Circle Drive.

Eaglechief, who was driving the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Coroner determined gunshot wounds didn't cause nor contribute to his death.

After the incident, Eaglechief's 33-year-old passenger was arrested and charged with seven related offences.

One person was loaded into an ambulance near the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Both the member of the public and the female officer who were struck by the truck in the incident were released from hospital.

The Saskatoon Police Service investigation into the incident is ongoing.