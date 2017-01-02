Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot in the leg at the Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Monday.

In the early hours of the morning, Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP received multiple complaints about a man carrying a firearm.

Police said a female and a male were assaulted at a home in the community, which is about 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A firearm was then discharged outside a second residence, hitting a man inside the home in the leg.

The wounded man was transported to the community health clinic for treatment.

An adult male suspect is in police custody after being arrested inside another home at the community.

The suspect has not been charged. Police said they would provide more information as the investigation continues.