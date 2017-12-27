Teamwork between local police and a toy store manager in Saskatoon helped make one little 11-year-old's Christmas a little brighter this year.

It all started when police got a call about a disturbance on Boxing Day morning.

According to a police news release, when officers arrived at the house they discovered a 16-year-old had destroyed a younger sibling's special Christmas gift—a miniature waterfall.

When they learned the family wasn't able to replace the gift, the officer took it upon himself to do just that.

Toy store stepped up to help

Police say the officer went to a handful of toy stores before finding the unique gift at Mastermind Toys.

Once there, the store manager donated the replacement for free.

"You know, unfortunately things like that do happen and the last thing we wanted to see happen was the kids end up with no new fun and exciting toys they had just gotten for Christmas," said Ray Bourner, the store manager.

The gift, he says, was a unique one designed for children with disabilities. It's a miniature waterfall that among other things emanates soothing waterfall sounds.

Bourner says the officer initially wanted to pay for the gifts out of pocket, but he said the store has a policy for just this kind of occasion and they were happy to help out.

"The last thing I would want, especially for my own children, is not to have a toy on Christmas morning. That's just devastating so we were just glad we could help out in this circumstance and we wish the family all the best," he said.

The toy store also donated gifts for the 11-year-old's two younger siblings aged five and two.

Police did not disclose the nature of the disturbance and it's unclear if any charges are pending against the 16-year-old.