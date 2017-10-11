Police allege that a 34-year-old man who led them on a chase last month in Saskatoon tried to kill a sergeant with a homemade shotgun.

Michael Andrew Arcand appeared in provincial court this morning. His left arm was in a sling, his right hand heavily bandaged, and he hopped in and out of the prisoner's box on one leg.

He got the injuries during his dramatic confrontation with police, which occurred along Fourth Avenue South.

Arcand is now charged with attempted murder and six firearm-related offences.

​Police say Arcand was armed with the homemade firearm and was breaking into vehicles when he was confronted by officers.

He fired at police, and then was tasered, shot with a bean bag gun, shot with a police pistol and then subdued by a police dog.

No bystanders were hurt.

Arcand is back in court Friday.