The owner of Playful Paws Pet Centre has pleaded guilty to charges related to the deaths of 14 dogs at the Saskatoon kennel last September.

Dave Deplaedt pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to a charge of negligence.

The Crown and defence have suggested he be fined $19,600.

The 14 dogs died of heat exhaustion in a second-floor room at the kennel.

Deplaedt was charged with negligence after an investigation by the Saskatoon SPCA. The SPCA recommended the charges to Saskatoon police.

Investigators found the dogs were left without water overnight in a room that was dangerously warm.

The kennel said its heating system malfunctioned and pushed hot air into the windowless upstairs room for hours. A former employee has alleged the kennel's ventilation system had been problematic since January.

Deplaedt's lawyer said his client "was not aware of these facts that led to the tragedy" and said it was likely it could have been prevented.

In court, Deplaedt turned to face the dog owners and apologized, adding he doesn't expect forgiveness.

"We failed you in the most unimaginable of ways," he said.

His lawyer says although no civil claims were filed, Deplaedt has paid "more than six figures" in compensation to families of the dead dogs.