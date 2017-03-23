Joel Plaskett's latest project is the culmination of a life-long musical journey, as he's teamed up with his father, Bill, for an album and tour.

The new album from the father-son duo, Solidarity, "sort of merged some of my rock underpinnings with the folk and traditional elements of what Dad does, which I have an appreciation for," Joel told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Although the multiple Juno Award-winner didn't begin playing music himself until he was a teenager, Joel said he remembers there always being music around his parents — whether it was his mom playing records or his dad playing guitar.

It's not the first time Bill has worked with his son. He played on the Joel Plaskett album Three, and joined the tour to support it.

But Joel knew it was time to put his father's name on an album with Solidarity.

Bill and Joel Plaskett | Solidarity4:01

Bill said he's always enjoyed playing music with others, whether it's accompanying them or complimenting their music.

"In finding my way playing with Joel, that's been my role," Bill said.

The Solidarity Tour comes to the WA WA Shrine Centre in Regina on Thursday and the Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon on Friday.