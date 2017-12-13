A West Wind Aviation plane carrying 22 passengers and three crew members crashed near the Fond-du-Lac, Sask., airport shortly after takeoff early Wednesday night, the RCMP says.

Several people were injured though no fatalities were reported, according to an RCMP news release issued shortly after 8 p.m. CST.

"The rescue effort is the priority right now," said RCMP spokesperson Paul Dederich.

Officers from Stony Rapids are helping at the scene alongside local emergency responders.

"Additional emergency/rescue resources are on the way to the scene from Royal Canadian Air Force and Search and Rescue," the RCMP said in its release.

1 km from airstrip

RCMP members found the plane less than one kilometre from the airstrip. Fond-du-Lac is a remote fly-in community in the northern part of the province.

The plane that crashed is an ATR-42, according to Rick Philipenko, the chief financial officer of Saskatoon-based West Wind Aviation.

"Right now our primary concern remains with the passenger and crew that we're trying to look after right now," said Philipenko

​Transport Canada will be investigating the crash.