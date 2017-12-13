A West Wind Aviation plane carrying 22 passengers and three crew members crashed near the Fond-du-Lac, Sask., airport shortly after takeoff early Wednesday night, the RCMP says.
Several people were injured though no fatalities were reported, according to an RCMP news release issued shortly after 8 p.m. CST.
"The rescue effort is the priority right now," said RCMP spokesperson Paul Dederich.
Officers from Stony Rapids are helping at the scene alongside local emergency responders.
"Additional emergency/rescue resources are on the way to the scene from Royal Canadian Air Force and Search and Rescue," the RCMP said in its release.
1 km from airstrip
RCMP members found the plane less than one kilometre from the airstrip. Fond-du-Lac is a remote fly-in community in the northern part of the province.
The plane that crashed is an ATR-42, according to Rick Philipenko, the chief financial officer of Saskatoon-based West Wind Aviation.
"Right now our primary concern remains with the passenger and crew that we're trying to look after right now," said Philipenko
Transport Canada will be investigating the crash.