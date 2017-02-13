Almost 1,000 elementary and high school students will learn about the importance of fighting bullying on Monday in Saskatoon.

A massive Red Cross Pink Day rally will be held at the University of Saskatchewan education building gymnasium.

Speakers will include Pink Day co-founder Travis Price, Saskatchewan Roughriders Dan Clark and Scott McHenry, and a Red Cross youth ambassador who has experienced bullying.

"We really want to let kids know that there is hope out there," Price told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "That hope that things will get better."

In 2007, Price and a fellow student took a stand against bullying when a fellow high school student was teased for wearing a pink shirt. The next day, the pair asked other students to wear pink shirts in response.

"When I take myself back to that moment, and see that kid being bullied for that pink shirt, I was faced with the exact same thing that kids are today, and that was a choice," said Price. "We could have walked away and done nothing or we could have acted. And fortunately enough, we chose to act."

Since then, the Pink Day movement has spread around the world, with hundreds of events held in schools.

While Pink Day in Saskatchewan will be officially held Feb. 22, Monday's rally hopes to energize students before the big day.

The event will start at 1 p.m. CST.