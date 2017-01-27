Jason Carroll has bounced back after his life was tilted on its side.

He was laid off from his job after working at an information technology firm for the past 14 years.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do really, and just had the opportunity to combine two of my passions," Carroll explained to CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Those two passions, he said, consisted of pinball and food.

Earlier this month, he opened the doors to a new pinball-inspired cafe called Pokey's Pinball Cafe located on 211-B 33rd Street W.

He said the idea spawned from his love of playing the classic arcade game as a youth and rediscovering it later in life.

"Pinball wasn't around anymore, so I took it upon myself to sort of bring it back into the public eye here in Saskatoon and it worked out well," he added.

Jason Carroll is the owner of the new pinball-inspired cafe. (Peter Mills/CBC)

He said so far, the cafe has gotten great reception from the neighbourhood and has drawn people of all ages to come give the game a try.

"It's interesting to see the new faces walk through the door and the surprised look on their faces when they see the pinball machines."

The official grand opening for the cafe is scheduled for Feb. 3.