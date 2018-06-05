Pilot not seriously injured after emergency landing on Sask. highway

The lack of a runway didn't stop a pilot from making a successful landing near Shellbrook, Sask.

On Sunday afternoon, a Piper Cherokee 6 made an emergency landing on Highway 240, about 20 kilometres north of town, according to an RCMP news release.

While the plane initially landed safely, its wing smashed into a road sign, sending the plane into an adjacent field.

The 41-year-old pilot from Clavet, Sask. didn't report any serious injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board said the pilot chose to land after noticing a rough-running engine. The TSB will not be investigating the crash.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP are investigating.