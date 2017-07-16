The small community of Pilot Butte, Sask. is rallying support for a couple who lost their home in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department, more than 20 firefighters with seven fire vehicles battled for three hours to extinguish the blaze.

By the time the fire was under control, only the charred skeleton of the home remained.

Nobody was injured in the fire but it is understood there may have been at least one pet inside the house.

The community is now collecting donations to help the homeowners, Wanda and Dale Hanson.

A Facebook page has been set up to share drop-off locations for gift cards, toiletries, clothing and monetary donations.

The community also set up a Gofundme page so people from outside Pilot Butte can donate.

Cheryl Turgeon-Lissel, a neighbour who set up the fundraising pages, said many people know the couple. Wanda previously ran a confectionery store in the community.

"We have an amazing community in Pilot Butte," said Turgeon-Lissel in a Facebook message.

"So many people (those who know Wanda and Dale as well as many who don't) want to help in any way."