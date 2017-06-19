Philip Michael Chicoine admits that he directed the real-time sexual abuse of children overseas using the computer program Skype from his parents' home in Saskatoon.

Chicoine, 27, has pleaded guilty to 40 counts of ​possessing, producing and sharing child pornography. His sentencing hearing is underway at provincial court in Saskatoon. The Crown is asking for a 17-year sentence.

Prosecutor Lana Morelli said the investigation began on Valentine's Day this year when police came across a single pornographic image uploaded to a computer address in Saskatoon.

By the time police raided Chicoine's home little more than a month later, he was preparing to travel to the Philippines to engage in direct physical abuse with pre-teens and toddlers.

Chicoine's parents and brother sat impassively in the front row of court as Morelli spent hours cataloguing the abuse, which was captured in texts and images.

Paying parents to abuse children

Chicoine spent more than $20,000 over five years to pay for the online exchanges.

He would discuss his sexual interests with the parents of the abused children, who ranged at various points from infants to 14 years, and then the parents would abuse the children according to his specific directions.

The details presented in court are graphic and disturbing. Chicoine indicated in the exchanges that he preferred children who cried during the abuse, and that he favoured "hurtcore" and complained about the difficulties of finding "pedomoms."

Texts to children

In addition to the Skype contact, Morelli said Chicoine also texted children directly. She read texts from children as young as 10, in Florida, Australia and Saskatoon.

At one point, a 14-year-old texted him that she needed money to pay for school and bus travel and that she's so overwhelmed that she may kill herself. To that, Chicoine replied that he'd want her to video the suicide so that he could watch.

Morelli said that police raided his home days before Chicoine had made arrangements to meet a woman in Saskatoon who was a cousin of a woman in the Philippines with whom he had been dealing.

The hearing continues Monday afternoon.