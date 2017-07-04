Julia Bareham has some hard advice for any drug user thinking about injecting the potent painkiller sufentanil: Don't do it alone, and keep a naloxone kit handy.

The pharmacist with the prescription review program at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan says "the concern with these medications is that you get kind of sleepy, you might sort of pass out and then your breathing slows, and the fear is that it stops. In those stages, you can't call for help yourself, you can't administer naloxone to yourself." (Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids.)

Sufentanil is in the same drug family as fentanyl but is 10 times more potent. Fentanyl is believed to be responsible for dozens of overdose deaths in western Canada.

Last week, someone broke into a Saskatoon home and stole eight vials of sufentanil. Police said the homeowner legally possessed the painkiller, and believe that the theft was targeted.

Bareham said sufentanil is typically used in a hospital setting and under strict conditions. Her fear is that someone will sell the stolen pharmaceutical.

"What's going to happen to those vials? Is someone going to mix them into a powdered form and sell it as oxycodone? Or, even more concerning: would someone inject it directly?"