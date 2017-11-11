It started in 1966 as a private ceremony: just Don Leier, standing silently in remembrance of his Korean War pals inside Saskatoon's Montgomery Park.
"I was all by myself," said Leier. "I went into the church after that and the next year, this was it — a crowd like that, they showed up.
"It just kept growing."
On Saturday morning, 51 years after that first solitary trek, Leier was surrounded by at least 200 people — women, men and warmly clothed children — who gathered in the snow-flecked park to remember the dead.
"I'm just glad people still come out," said Leier.
During the ceremony's one minute of silence, Leier thought back to when he signed up for his one-year tour of duty with an ambulance unit in Korea.
His wife, Joanne, thought back too.
"[My mind] turns to all the veterans we've had go through this area and many more through our church. And so many are gone," she said.
"This last Sunday, we didn't have a veteran there. The two that we had were ill."
Jean Graham was also at Montgomery Park Saturday, seated on one of the chairs reserved for surviving veterans and their families.
Her husband, Harold, who served in the Navy for two years during the Second World War, has died.
But she still goes out for Remembrance Day.
"I suppose I've done it every year since 1952," she said. "It's part of my life."
'We don't forget that way'
In Regina, people gathered at the Brandt Centre to mark the solemn event.
Margaret Walsh was there to remember her son Jeffrey, who died in 2006 while serving in Afghanistan, two days after his 33rd birthday.
"I remember him. I remember all the soldiers who have died and those remaining," she said. "I am so proud of them, for my freedom."
Beside her was Ken Eskdale, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion's Regina branch.
"It means coming out and paying tribute and honouring all the men and women who fought to keep this country good," he said, his voice breaking.
"It gives [people] a chance to pay respect. We don't forget that way."