It started in 1966 as a private ceremony: just Don Leier, standing silently in remembrance of his Korean War pals inside Saskatoon's Montgomery Park.

"I was all by myself," said Leier. "I went into the church after that and the next year, this was it — a crowd like that, they showed up.

Don Leier watches the ceremony he launched 51 years ago. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"It just kept growing."

On Saturday morning, 51 years after that first solitary trek, Leier was surrounded by at least 200 people — women, men and warmly clothed children — who gathered in the snow-flecked park to remember the dead.

The crowd at Montgomery Park Saturday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"I'm just glad people still come out," said Leier.

During the ceremony's one minute of silence, Leier thought back to when he signed up for his one-year tour of duty with an ambulance unit in Korea.

His wife, Joanne, thought back too.

"[My mind] turns to all the veterans we've had go through this area and many more through our church. And so many are gone," she said.

Leier with his wife, Joanne. They bought a home in Saskatoon's Montgomery Place neighbourhood after the war. 'He got a veteran’s loan, that helped!' said Joanne. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"This last Sunday, we didn't have a veteran there. The two that we had were ill."

Jean Graham was also at Montgomery Park Saturday, seated on one of the chairs reserved for surviving veterans and their families.

Jean Graham was there to remember her late husband and Second World War veteran Harold Graham. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Her husband, Harold, who served in the Navy for two years during the Second World War, has died.

But she still goes out for Remembrance Day.

"I suppose I've done it every year since 1952," she said. "It's part of my life."

The Canadian Armed Forces' 38th Signal Regiment, 4th Squadron, was on hand to lay wreaths. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

'We don't forget that way'

In Regina, people gathered at the Brandt Centre to mark the solemn event.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony inside Regina's Brandt Centre Saturday. (CBC)

Margaret Walsh was there to remember her son Jeffrey, who died in 2006 while serving in Afghanistan, two days after his 33rd birthday.

"I remember him. I remember all the soldiers who have died and those remaining," she said. "I am so proud of them, for my freedom."

Ken Eskdale, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion's Regina branch, with Margaret Walsh, whose son Jeffrey died in Afghanistan in 2006. (CBC)

Beside her was Ken Eskdale, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion's Regina branch.

"It means coming out and paying tribute and honouring all the men and women who fought to keep this country good," he said, his voice breaking.

"It gives [people] a chance to pay respect. We don't forget that way."