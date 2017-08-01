A 22-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after a 25-year-old man died following a fight Saturday afternoon in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

Local RCMP got a call around 4 p.m. CST Saturday that a man was in medical distress after a fight with another man outside a business in the northern community.

The injured 25-year-old man was taken to hospital and then airlifted to another hospital in Saskatoon, where he died of his injuries. The man was from Pelican Narrows and police say his family has asked them not to release his name.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Southend, Sask., on Monday in Pelican Narrows and charged him with manslaughter and breach of probation. He will appear in court in Prince Albert, Sask., on Aug. 3.

The RCMP major crimes unit south, the Prince Albert general investigation section, the Prince Albert forensic identification section and the office of the chief coroner are helping with the investigation.