The recent death of a 16-year-old boy in Pelican Narrows, Sask., to homicide underlines the need for more services in northern Saskatchewan, says an organizer of the local youth council.

Angela Merasty said projects are difficult to maintain in part because of lack of funding. From education to social services to housing, First Nations receive less funding per capita than other communities.

She said there are many people working hard to make things better in Pelican Narrows — they just need proper support.

When one part of the province is treated differently than another, it can have negative consequences, she said.

"When you look at the disparaging differences in funding between what our kids get for funding on the reserve versus your kids in Saskatoon and Regina, right? There's a big difference there.

"And because of that we can't offer as much we would like to."

Police have identified a recent homicide victim as 16-year-old Mark Clarence Michel. A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Merasty and others didn't want to comment on specifics of the recent case. In general, she said there is a problem with violence in the community.

But Merasty said there are a lot of good things happening there, too.

She and others have formed a youth council. She said teachers, health workers and others are also trying their best.

"You have incidents like this that sadly is portrayed out there that, you know, Pelican is this horrible place to live." she said. "Like, I choose to live here. This is my home, born and raised."

Merasty said she left for a few years, then returned to Pelican Narrows.

"I came back to try and make a difference, and I really truly believe there are a lot of people here who feel the same way."