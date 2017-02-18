Classical music lovers who like their symphonies shaken, not stirred, will have a chance to see the music of James Bond performed by a Saskatchewan-raised Broadway star on Saturday.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra will be performing songs from the iconic film scores at the Fifty Years of Bond show, and it has brought in a big vocal presence to match the personality of the fictional secret agent.

The boy from Sask.

Paul Nolan, originally from Rouleau, Sask., has returned from New York City to sing at the Regina show.

The Saskatchewan boy who made it big on Broadway said Saturday's show would be his first performing with a symphony orchestra.

Saskatchewan-raised Broadway actor Paul Nolan says he is nervous to perform a one-off show in front of a home crowd. (Joan Marcus)

He joked that he was "stealing" as much as he could from iconic Bond recordings by voices like Tom Jones.

"Although he was considered, and is considered, a ladies man, he also has the voice to back it up so I'll do my best to have that much richness in my abilities as well," said Nolan.

Growing up in Saskatchewan, Nolan said his interest in Broadway and musical theatre started when his parents noticed he could sing.

Although he was originally more interested in hockey, he said seeing a touring production of Les Misérables in Regina was the turning point that led him to pursue a career in musical theatre.

Nolan succeeded, performing with shows including Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar and Once. He most recently performed with the show Bright Star, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

He said it would be "amazing" to return to Saskatchewan and reflect on how his life had changed .

Revisiting the past

The singer added that he was honoured to be invited to return, and admitted he was nervous to perform in his home province.

"You'd think it would be easier, and in some ways it is, and in some ways, you know, it's like I'm revisiting an old version of myself," he said.

"Coming in with this new version that doesn't necessarily recognize the old version."

Fifty Years of Bond … James Bond starts at 8 p.m. CST at the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 18.