RCMP say a man was killed in a rollover near Kindersley, Sask., Saturday morning.

Police were called to the accident at about 8 a.m. CST.

The 23-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don't believe road conditions or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Neither man was wearing his seatbelt.

No charges have been laid.