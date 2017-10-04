A group of students and parents in Saskatchewan say it was a case of paradise lost after Air Canada bumped them off a return flight from Costa Rica. Now the group wants their money back, and they want Ottawa to hold the airline accountable.

"We felt abandoned and stranded," Garielle LePage-Lavoie said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

It was a school trip with students from French schools. They were studying Spanish in high school and the trip to Costa Rica was an opportunity to learn and practice the language. Everything was perfect, until the group tried to return home to Saskatchewan.

Gabrielle LePage-Lavoie says that Air Canada must compensate parents, and that Ottawa should step in and hold the airline accountable. (CBC)

From bad to worse

Trouble began the night before. The group tried to check in, but said Air Canada's website was down. The next day, LePage-Lavoie said things went from bad to worse as they tried to get to the airport.

"We were stuck in construction," she said. "We were in a panic, we were freaking out."

Still, as the group arrived at the Air Canada gate, people were lined-up to board the plane. But LePage-Lavoie said the airline didn't seem at all interested in their plight.

"It was strange because you would think with a group of minors, seven kids, that there would be some kind of concern."

That's when they spotted a sign, asking for volunteers to give up their seats on the flight they were trying to board.

"We were like, 'oh no! This isn't happening.'"

She said the group was informed that they were out of luck because they were late, and that there wouldn't be another Air Canada flight back to Canada for another 10 days.

"I ended up paying $4,000 to get myself and my daughter back home," said LePage-Lavoie.

In all the group of parents is out an additional $18,000 and Air Canada is, so far, refusing to compensate them for the lost tickets, according to LePage-Lavoie.

"It's an undue hardship on many of these families who really can't afford to pay this amount."

Parents call for accountability

Now, she is fighting back and suggested that Air Canada has a long track record of overselling flights and then treating customers poorly. LePage-Lavoie said the group not only wants to be compensated for their losses, but they would also like to see the federal government get involved to hold the airline accountable, and force it to change its policies.

"Okay this is a classic case, we are hearing about this all the time … and as a parent … I thought, I need to speak up, I need to say something, and this has to stop. Air Canada has to take responsibility."

CBC News contacted Air Canada for its response. The airline said "we can advise we remain in contact with our customers as we're continuing to review and follow up on this case." CBC also asked if the flight was overbooked, but Air Canada hasn't responded to that question.