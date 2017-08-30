A new policy at Saskatoon's P3 joint-use school sites requires teachers to apply for permission to penetrate the walls of their classroom with nails or other objects when decorating their rooms.

"With the P3 schools it is a different process, so that's going to be a process we haven't used in the past and that everyone is going to have to get used to," said Diane Boyko, board chair at Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

'We’re talking about potentially penetrating through the wall so that shouldn’t be happening in our typical schools,' said John McAuliffe, superintendent of education (facilities) for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Joint Use Mutual Partnership (JUMP) was chosen to build four school sites housing eight schools in Saskatoon's Evergreen, Hampton Village, Rosewood, and Stonebridge neighbourhoods.

"There will be a process within the division and the teachers will let them know what they'll put up on the walls and how they're doing it," said Boyko.

The school division is responsible for filling out and sending applications to JUMP.

"So far the turnaround's been good, hasn't been an issue, but certainly there's a lot going on behind the walls," said John McAuliffe, superintendent in charge of facilities for the city's Catholic schools.

"Even in our non-P3 schools typically we wouldn't have teachers putting nails in the wall," he said.