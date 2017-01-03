More people across Saskatchewan are using Operation Red Nose as a safe way to get home over the holidays.

For the eighth year in a row, volunteers in the province's largest cities have volunteered to drive impaired people home after a night of drinking.

Over the holiday season, 1,166 people called the service for a ride home. Last year, 929 people used the service.

More than 600 volunteers donated their time.

"You truly make a difference in your community, and you must continue your valuable work by reminding your fellow community members to drive responsibly throughout the year," said the group's founding president, Jean-Marie De Koninck, in a news release.

High rate of drunk driving

Statistics Canada says Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported impaired driving among the provinces in 2015. There were 575 incidents per 100,000 people in Saskatchewan — nearly twice as high as Alberta's 314 per 100,000, the province with the second-highest rate.

The provincial government has recently brought in tougher impaired driving laws. Under the changes, experienced drivers found to have .04 to .08 per cent alcohol in their blood on a first offence will have their vehicles seized and impounded for three days.

As well, the age at which there is zero tolerance for alcohol or drugs is also being raised. There is an automatic 60-day licence suspension for drivers under the age of 21, as well as all new drivers, when they are caught with any alcohol in their system.

Operation Red Nose currently operates in Saskatoon, Regina, North Battleford and Prince Albert. It is offered through SGI.