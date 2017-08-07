Saskatoon City Hall will be closed for the Saskatchewan Day civic holiday on Aug. 7 but doors will remain open at many city-run services.
What's open and closed:
- Saskatoon City Hall: Closed
- Pay parking: Stations will not require payment but motorists are still required to observe posted time limits when parking their vehicles.
- Municipal Impound Lot: Closed and not releasing vehicles to the public.
- Saskatoon Public Library: All locations closed.
- Saskatoon Landfill: Open with regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST
- Garbage, Green Cart and Recycling collection: Continues as scheduled.
- West Compost Depot: Open with regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (no admittance after 5:50 p.m.).
- East Compost Depot: Open with regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no admittance after 4:50 p.m.).
- Saskatoon Civic Conservatory: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
- Saskatoon Transit: Operating with Sunday/holiday service.
- Access Transit: Operating with statutory holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on Statutory Holidays.
- Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Regular hours of operation (Zoo: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Park: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.).
- Golf Courses (Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood): Regular hours of operation.
- PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mayfair Pool: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Public swim).
- George Ward Pool: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lane swim and parent and tot) and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Public swim).
- Lathey Pool: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Public swim).
- Riversdale Pool: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lane swim and parent and tot) and 1 pm to 6 p.m. (Public swim).
- Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Closed until Aug. 21 for annual maintenance.
- Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding cancelled.
- Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All fitness classes cancelled.
- Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Holiday fitness class: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Shaw Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding cancelled.
- Terry Fox Track (in the SaskTel Sports Centre): Closed