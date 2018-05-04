Online fundraising campaign launched for Preeceville, Sask. man wrongfully accused of sexual assault

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for a Preeceville man who was wrongfully accused of a violent sexual assault.

Devin Bileski was charged with aggravated sexual assault in December. He spent more than a month in jail before results from DNA recovered at the scene cleared him in March.

He estimates he lost close to $100,000 since December to lawyers, lost wages and repairs to broken equipment. He works in the logging industry and says that an engine blew on one of his machines while an inexperienced operator was filling in for him.

"Once I got arrested, I near lost everything," he said.

"I near lost the business, all my payments, the house. I near lost everything because of this."

​Leigh-Ann Toth, Bileski's girlfriend, created a GoFundMe page to help him recover money he lost during the ordeal. She says the wrongful accusation has been emotionally and financially stressful.

"Very stressful. It's not an easy thing to deal with," she said.

"I realized that there was no way of reimbursing him for any of the lost expenses in this."

Few legal avenues to recover funds

Ron Piche is the defence lawyer who helped get Bileski cleared.

He says there are few channels that the 25-year-old can use to recover what he lost.

"On the criminal side of things, at the end of the day, he's acquitted after a trial, a prelim, there's absolutely nothing in that context. On the civil side, there's obviously a malicious prosecution. We've already looked at that and Daryl Bode, who was the Crown on this, acted completely properly, appropriately, the way a Crown should act," Piche said.

"If you could show an element of vindictiveness on the part of the complainant, that would be somewhat more hopeful. Whether you could prove that is another question. That would be the only real recourse he would have in this case."

RCMP are still investigating the assault. No arrests have been made.

Preeceville is a town of 1,125 about 300 km east of Saskatoon.