Two people are dead following a house fire on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

On the night of March 10, RCMP, EMS and Onion Lake Cree Nation fire rescue responded to a house fire. It took crews until the next day to fully extinguish the fires.

The next day, two dead people were found in the home. The office of the chief coroner will conduct autopsies to determine their identities.

No one else is believed to have been in the home at the time of the fire.

The RCMP are not treating it as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is north of Lloydminster by the Alberta border.