It was a pretty unlikely story — a Saskatoon band signing a major record deal, producing hit after hit and going on to build a fan base that still exists 30 years later.

"Man, life was a whirlwind," recalled Jay Semko, one of the founding members of the Northern Pikes.

Semko is about to hit the road with his bandmates for a cross-Canada tour in support of a 30th anniversary edition of Big Blue Sky, their 1987 debut record.

"It is triple vinyl and they are coloured vinyl as well … so there is the Big Blue Sky album, then there are 10 unreleased tracks, which is Big Blue Sky Unreleased, and also Live at the Horseshoe," said Semko.

The Northern Pikes circa 1987 playing live in Toronto. (The Northern Pikes)

No overnight success

"The music sounds relatively current and stands up really well, in my opinion."

The Northern Pikes came together in the mid-1980s with Semko, Merl Bryck, Don Schmid (who replaced Glen Hollingshead in the band 1985) and Bryan Potvin.

The band was not an overnight success. The Pikes worked hard playing live and producing two independent records that they sent out to anyone who would listen. All that hard work paid off when the band signed with Virgin in 1986.

Big Blue Sky was their first major label release.

The current lineup of the Northern Pikes as they prepare to play a cross-Canada tour that ends in their hometown of Saskatoon in late November. (The Northern Pikes)

Mining the vaults

In an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning, Semko spoke about the work that went into this new 30th anniversary edition of the record.

He said it was interesting to read the old lyrics.

Some are a bit on the naive side, he said, quickly adding that "at the same time there is a bit of world-weariness about these songs — like for instance, Things I Do For Money … how did I write that when I was 23 years old?"

Fans of the band should not expect an intact original Northern Pikes lineup. Merl Bryck has decided to sit out the tour, and so the band will bring a special guest along with them.

"We brought on a good friend of ours, Kevin Kane from the Grapes of Wrath. He's a great guitarist and vocalist and he's going to be joining us as our fourth person on stage."

The 30th anniversary edition of Big Blue Sky is out now.

The band begins their live tour on the East Coast next week and is scheduled to play to a hometown crowd at Saskatoon's Broadway Theatre on Nov. 27.