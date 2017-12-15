People in Dillon, Sask. are being asked to stay in their homes after a shooting Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a complaint of an injured man suffering apparent gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. CST.

Chief Eileen Morrison of the Buffalo River Dene Nation confirmed they are asking community members to stay inside with doors locked as police are still looking for the shooter.

But police believe this is an isolated incident with minimal threat to public safety, and RCMP has not activated any community lockdown procedures.

Dillon is located 447 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.