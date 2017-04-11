Manitoba's top Indigenous leader told Saskatoon conference delegates Tuesday her province has "the most racist provincial government in Canada."

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson says that's what she told Saskatchewan First Nations leaders, who responded, "No, we do."

North Wilson's comments came during her opening remarks of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations health summit at Saskatoon's TCU Place.

"(The province) seem to make decisions without us," she told reporters outside the event. "And that's hurting our people."

The grand chief singled out the province's unwillingness to share its income from Manitoba Hydro, despite the fact that 80 per cent of the power is generated in the province's north.

MKO Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson speaks at a Saskatoon health conference on Tuesday. (Jason Warick)

"We should be sharing the resources," she said. "That was the idea and intent of the treaties in the first place, to share the land and resources, and we are not. We're the afterthought."

North Wilson said it was too early to pass judgment on the newly-elected Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba, but hoped Indigenous people would be included in this year's provincial budget.

"I do feel hopeful," she said. "And I do have a sense that they're at least trying to talk to us about what our needs are."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister stirred controversy in January when he told politicians at a Progressive Conservative Party luncheon that tensions over night hunting between Indigenous and other Manitobans were "becoming a race war."

Sask. reaction

FSIN Vice-Chief Bob Merasty stopped short of calling Saskatchewan's government racist, but said Premier Brad Wall has failed to live up to his promises to First Nations.

FSIN Vice-Chief Bob Merasty speaks to delegates Tuesday at an FSIN health summit at TCU Place. (Jason Warick)

"It's smoke and mirrors. There's no real sincerity in what the provincial government is doing. Right now, they're just trying to stay alive," Merasty said.

"Let's look at how we engage First Nations people. Let's sit down together."

Merasty said there are some "tremendous people" working for the provincial government, but there needs to be consultation.

"That hasn't happened. That needs to happen."