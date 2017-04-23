Nominations opened Saturday for the upcoming Métis Nation-Saskatchewan general election.

Candidates are now invited to run for one of four executive council positions — president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer — or 12 regional representative seats on the Provincial Métis Council.

"People interested in running for election can only be nominated for one position," said Loretta Metzger, the chief electoral officer, in a press release.

People have until April 27 at 2 p.m. to file their nomination papers.

The election is May 27. Advanced voting begins May 20.

5 put names forward in first 24 hours

The office of the chief electoral officer is updating the candidate roster on its website as people file their papers.

As of Sunday afternoon, four people were vying for council seats and one for the position of vice-president.

Eligible voters will be able to register and vote at 12 regional returning offices throughout the province from May 12-19. They can also register and vote at the advanced poll in their region on May 20, or else vote at one of over 100 sites on the May 27 election day.

The election has been delayed twice in the past year, with one of the instances due to the CEO having to resign because of illness.