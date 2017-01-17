A 32-year-old man from Nipawin, Sask. has been charged with murder after a suspicious death investigation.

On Jan. 4, police found a 57-year-old man dead in his home on the 500 block of First Avenue W. in Nipawin, which is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

After an autopsy, police charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder.

The men knew each other, police, say, and they believe no one else was involved.

The accused made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. He was remanded until his next appearance in February.