The old saying "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again" paid off for a Regina man known as Frisbee Rob and his dog, Davy Whippet, as they set a new world record this week.

'I wanted to go higher but you know it's a tough record.' - Rob McLeod

The quest — to beat their own world record for the amount of time a thrown flying disc is in the air before being caught by a dog — began on the Saturday of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

But it was windy that day in Regina.

When they fail, Rob McLeod said that they ask a simple question: "OK, what can we learn from today?"

For McLeod, on that day, the lesson was to somehow tweak his throws and adapt.

Undaunted by wind

On Monday, the two tried again, and this time the high-flying team reached new heights, breaking their own Guinness World record for the time the disc was aloft before Davy caught it, which the duo set in 2014.

"We didn't have as many big throws but we had one when it counted, so we actually broke our record by three one-hundredths of a second, so 10.59 seconds."

"I was telling my friends and they know me, they know I wanted to go higher, but you know, it's a tough record," McLeod said.

"There's a reason it stood for so long and there's a reason that it took us so many times to do this," he said.

"I think he's ready to go to sleep but just really proud," he added, speaking for Davy Whippet.

No word on when, or if, the two will try to improve on their record.