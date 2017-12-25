The Mollenhauers were on a Sunwing flight from Puerto Vallarta to Saskatoon, with a stop in Regina, late on Christmas Eve after a week-long holiday in Mexico.

Allysa, 5, and Andrew, 4, were excited to get home to Saskatoon so Santa Claus would be able to find them.

Then, the flight to Saskatoon was cancelled because of previous delays and long hours for the flight crew.

"When we got to Regina they came over the speaker and said Saskatoon passengers had to get off this flight, that they were putting us up in a hotel for the night and they'd give us a taxi voucher, and that's about it," said Chantall Mollenhauer.

Mollenhauer and her husband, Kevin, were at a loss.

Alyssa started to cry. Then her mother, Chantall, started to cry, too.

How would Santa find them in Regina?

'She's definitely an angel'

Throughout the flight from Mexico to Regina, Chantall Mollenhauer and Cheryl Lehne, a stranger to the Saskatoon woman, struck up a conversation about their careers in healthcare, and Mollenhauer's children.

Unbeknownst to Mollenhaur, Lehne lives in Warman, a short drive from Saskatoon, and Lehne was visiting family in Regina.



She and her husband had two vehicles in the city, but only needed one.

"We said, 'You know what? We're driving two vehicles home on Wednesday, maybe they'd take one home tonight," said Lehnes.

She offered the use of her brand-new 2017 Ford Edge to the Mollenhauer family, who accepted right away.

Alyssa Mollenhauer, 5, and her brother Andrew, 4, were vacationing in Mexico for a week with their parents before Christmas. (Submitted)

"I couldn't believe a complete stranger would offer such a generous gift to our family. I had tears in my eyes," said Mollenhauer.

"She's definitely an angel."

By the time Lehnes made the generous offer, it was close to 1 a.m.. The Mollenhauer family hopped in a cab to where she and her husband were staying.

"She had it started and it was running and ready for us to go home," Mollenhauer explained.

Home for Christmas

Waking up at home in Saskatoon on Christmas morning "was kind of surreal" for Chantall Mollenhauer.

Her children opened their presents from Santa and from their parents, but the best gift of all was from a nice lady from Warman.

"It was probably the best Christmas gift ever for me and my family," Mollenhauer said.

Lehnes plans to pick up her vehicle in a few days, when she and her husband make their way back to Warman from Regina.

She says the thought of lending her vehicle just popped into her head, without a second thought. She has no worries about her vehicle, or the family in possession of it.

"People in Saskatchewan are just very good to each other and trusting, and I just felt comfortable knowing they would be fine. Everything would be fine, if I could get them home."

The Mollenhauers offered to drop the vehicle off in Warman, but Lehne said that wasn't necessary.

Saskatoon's Santa, it seems, drives a 2017 Ford Edge.