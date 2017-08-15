The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a new coin to celebrate the Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail.

The silver coin was launched Tuesday at a press conference in Saskatoon by the Meewasin portion of the trail, along the South Saskatchewan River.

"It's good to remind Canadians of these wonderful things that are in our backyard," said spokesperson Alex Reeves in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

The mint had the coin designed for the 25th anniversary of the 24,000-kilometre trail.

Reeves said this is no ordinary coin. It is rectangular in shape. It is also coloured. The coin features two hikers making their way through many of Canada's most beautiful places.

"The Royal Canadian Mint likes to tell stories through its coins," said Reeves.

"The Great Trail, which is going to connect Canada from coast to coast to coast very soon, is really a spectacular achievement and it's fun to be able to celebrate it."

The coin is pure silver, and only 5,500 of them will be available. The Royal Canadian Mint is selling them for $160.