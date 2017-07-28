A was killed in a single vehicle crash on a grid road south of Neudorf, Sask., Thursday night.

Melville RCMP were called to the scene about 9:40 p.m. CST.

About 11 kilometres south of Neudorf, they found a van down an embankment on the west side of the road.

The driver, 56, who was the sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melville RCMP are investigating with help from an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Neudorf is 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.