Environment Canada is warning drivers in southeast Saskatchewan to be extra careful this morning.

A fog advisory has been issued for Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle, Estevan, Yorkton, Moosomin and Carlyle. A fog advisory has also been issued for the Lloydminster area.

Drivers can expect to run into near zero visibility conditions. Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible in the area.

Anyone out on the roads should turn on their lights and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning for southeast Saskatchewan and Lloydminster. (Environment Canada)

The fog is expected to last until noon.